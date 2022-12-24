Dhe President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of possible Russian attacks in the coming holidays and during the holiday period. Meanwhile, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is boosting Russia’s defense industry. Russian reinforcements were spotted on the fronts. Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian war of aggression for 304 days on Saturday.

“With the approaching holiday season, the Russian terrorists could become active again,” said Zelenskyj in his daily video address on Friday evening. “They despise Christian values ​​and all values ​​in general.”

“Help each other and take care of each other”

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be extra vigilant in the coming days. “So please heed the air raid shelter signals, help each other and always look out for each other,” he said. At the same time, he addressed an unusually harsh warning to Russia. “The citizens of Russia must clearly understand that terrorism never goes unanswered,” he said without further elaboration.

In the past few days, the Ukrainian military leadership has repeatedly warned of possible new rocket attacks on the country’s infrastructure and energy supply. Among other things, the military pointed out on Friday that a Russian fleet was underway in the Black Sea, which also included a warship equipped with cruise missiles.