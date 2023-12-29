London (dpa)

Australian Ange Postecoglou, coach of Tottenham Hotspur, believes that the state of fatigue suffered by his players was the reason behind his harsh loss to his host Brighton in the English Premier League.

Tottenham lost 2-4 to Brighton, in the 19th stage of the competition, and was unable to enter the semi-finals in the tournament standings, after its score froze at 36 points in fifth place.

Postecoglou said, after his team suffered its fifth loss in the English Premier League during the current season, “It is fair to say that we were feeling relatively exhausted, and we lacked our usual ferocity, especially at the beginning of the match. We were starting our matches well.”

The Tottenham coach added in his statements, which were reported by the British news agency PA Media: I think this is logical. We have asked a lot from these players for a very long time. The plan we are following requires a lot of physical effort, and today we were not at our best. Especially at the beginning of the match.”

Postecoglou said, “Brighton is a good team, and they were able to take advantage of the situation we were in. In the end, what I know is that the players gave their maximum effort, and that is all I can ask of them.”