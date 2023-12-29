The “waste queen” arrested for environmental crimes

A Swedish court has indicted for “the worst environmental crime in the country for half a century now” 11 people including the entrepreneur Bella Nilsson – who in the past had proclaimed herself the “waste queen” and her ex-husband. As reported by Ansa, Bella Nilsson, CEO of Nmt Think Pink – a waste management company waste famous for its pink bags – is accused of having illegally buried and dumped tens of thousands of tons of waste in 21 locations in central Sweden.

Among the accusations is that of having provoked several fires of mountains of garbage exposing residents to toxic fumes. During the investigations, harmful levels of arsenic, dioxins, lead, zinc, copper and petroleum products were found. Three years ago, parts of Stockholm were engulfed in smoke caused by a fire at a waste pile managed by the company.

The businesswoman and ten of her employees are now at the center of the investigation. Chief prosecutor Anders Gustafsson said the 45,000-page preliminary investigation uncovered “ithe largest environmental crime in Sweden in terms of scale and organization” since the BT Kemi company buried barrels of poison in southern Sweden in the 1970s. The accused have declared themselves innocent.

