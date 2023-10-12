Almost a year after the launch of the latest generation of Pokémon, this first part of an expansion that will contain two of them is a welcome return to the Paldea region for all trainers who loved the original game on Switch. In this year of life, Pokémon Violet & Scarlet has received numerous updates to restore stability and correct some of the most obvious graphical defects, significantly improving the gaming experience: and it is precisely on these updates that a gaming experience develops which with Turquoise mask is finally cleaner and more pleasant. Thanks to constant adjustments and updates, this DLC adventure offers a seamless experience, with the new world of Kitakami serving as a solid setting for a fresh tale centered on perseverance and curiosity.

The story of The Turquoise Mask ties in consistently with the basic plot of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and can be played at any time. This is a sort of in-game ‘school trip’, with the player character selected to participate in a special excursion to the land of Nordivia, a region rich in myths and legends. Nordivia isn’t that different from Paldea, with its mountain lakes, grassy fields, and open plains, but it also has its own unique town history, special customs, and a variety of Pokémon not found in Paldea, making exploration for every corner a fulfilling experience.

Although the plot takes place in no more than 5 or 6 hours, the gripping adventure of The Turquoise Mask, the first part of a larger story entitled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, captures the player’s attention with good adding variety of content and a story that is not obvious. The new lands are an incentive to explore for collectors, but the new protagonists and narrative situations constitute a good reason to return to the game even for those who had to abandon it prematurely. In a year of updates, then, the first open world of the main Pokémon series has undergone significant improvements, which at least make the experience free of bugs and slowdowns of any kind.

Format: Switches publisher: The Pokémon Company, Nintendo Developer: Game Freak Vote: 8/10