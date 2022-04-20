Plans were previously revealed microsoft to include ads in games Free-to-Play either F2P on consoles Xbox. Well, it seems that it is not an isolated case, but in fact it is something that Sony Y PlayStation they are doing too.

That is what a new report suggests in which it is revealed that the company has been working on this idea for more than a year. Specifically, from 18 months before and is in the testing stage.

Be supposed to Sony is collaborating with specialized business partners in the field. This is how it will help video game developers to place ads inside them.

Like microsoft there will be an emphasis on those who are F2P. Through the system that is being developed, more similar titles can be created that can be monetized in this way. These types of proposals grew a lot in the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

This way of working sounds a lot like what you are implementing microsoft. However, in the case of this company things are just beginning. Or at least that’s what a certain report suggested.

Right now Sony Y PlayStation they would be more advanced in this initiative to add ads to games Free-to-Play. To the extent that it should be available towards the end of this year, or in the worst case, at the beginning of the next.

How will Sony ads work on PlayStation?

The idea is to sell advertising space in the games of PlayStation through a private market. These promos will be inserted organically in a similar way to digital boards in stadiums.

This content could include rewards when viewing promotions, such as items within console titles. Among them would be the always sought after appearances for avatars or characters. This is quite a popular thing.

The original source of the information, Bloombergnotes that Sony has not decided whether to take part of the profits obtained from advertisements in games of PlayStation.

But it does consider charging developers and publishers for consumer activity data. It is also very careful which ad companies to work with and does not want companies that collect personal information from players.

Source.