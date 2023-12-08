













Christmas is just around the corner and that translates into the search for the promised gift and among them must be the option of a PlayStation 5. For those who want a new console, we have news that might interest you.

Sony revealed interesting details about the PlayStation 5 Christmas deals and the options are certainly worthy, although not as good as those of the Buen Fin, which means that saving Christmas will not be as cheap.

What are the Christmas deals for the PS5?

PS5 standard edition console from 12,999 to 10,999 MXN.

PS5 console in package with EA Sports FC 24 from 14,399 to 12,399 MXN.

PS5 console in a package with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from 14,399 to 12,399 MXN.

It is worth noting that these offers will be available from December 8 to 17.

Source: Sony Computer Entertainment

Can you still get the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 edition?

One of the promised gifts for this Christmas is the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 edition. The point is that this object is limited but is it impossible to get or are there still many pieces?

According to what we found, at the time of writing this note, the PlayStation 5 allusive to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available on Amazon at a price of 15,999 MXN, the point is that the seller is Amazon Mexico, so you should go with reservations in the purchase.

Source: Sony Computer Entertainment

The only thing you will find is the console bundle in white for both the original model and the Slim version. There will be no failure there. The options are at hand, it is just a matter of whether those interested can afford them.

