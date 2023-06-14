Atlus has decided that from now it is possible to make Persona 5 Royal spoilers during a stream: the announcement came in celebration of the presentation of the last days of Persona 5 Tactica, a new game in the P5 saga. All this takes place about three years after the publication of Persona 5 Royal.

The anti-spoiler rules of Persona 5 Royal prevented streamers from showing some phases of the RPG. It is a choice designed to defend the players, but also to prevent a game that focuses heavily on narrative from being fully shown online with ease.

Since the release of Persona 5 (first version, 2016), Atlus prevented the sharing of images and videos of a large part of the game. Only with the arrival of Persona 5 Royale in 2020 did the Japanese company limit its block, allowing you to show part of the title but always preventing you from sharing the news of this new edition of the JRPG.

Now, seven years after the release of the base game, you are explicitly allowed to show any Persona 5 Royal content. In any case, Atlus asks you to clearly report where there are spoilers, so that a new player does not risk coming across such content by mistake.

Of course it was possible share Persona 5 Royal spoilers in many other ways: Atlus certainly can’t stop players from talking about the game online and sharing information, but in any case, not being able to see video of the game was already a limitation.

Speaking of the latest Persona-themed news, we remind you that Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica have been confirmed.