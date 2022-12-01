They wanted to imitate her, but they could not match her. “Pataclaun” is the flagship television series of Peruvian TV and its legacy remains intact and insoluble in the memory of a whole generation of fans, despite the fact that its first chapter premiered in 1997. Its protagonists —Wendy Ramos, Carlos Alcántara, Gonzalo Torres, Carlos Carlín and Johanna San Miguel—still enjoy the recognition they earned when they donned red noses and colorful costumes 25 years ago.

“Pataclaún” is one of the most famous series on Peruvian TV. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

How long did “Pataclaun” last?

The program managed to become the perfect example of ‘A bad time, a good face’. She was the queen of Peruvian TV, but her success, although it still lasts, became a dose of only two seasons. A high that hit hard when the audience, unfortunately, had to say goodbye to Wendy, Machín and the three little ghosts in 1999.

Why was “Pataclaun” cancelled?

“Pataclaun”, created by the cultural association of the same name, was a success from day one. Although it was censored for some risqué content and was present on the small screen at a time when Peru did not necessarily enjoy great stability, there is no doubt that the show was much loved.

However, it was not consolidated as a gold mine in income for the actors and production. Was it then due to economic issues that you decided to abandon the project? The truth is, no. The reason behind its cancellation was linked to the loss of passion and discontent of the cast. This was revealed by the producer of the series, July Naters, to El Comercio.

“ The project stopped having love and, without it, ‘Patacláun’ was nothing anymore . It was the explosion of a personal crisis between us that we no longer remember exactly how it started. They probably wanted to be freer, to do things their way. (…) The first decision not to continue was the product of a moment that became dissatisfied for some” Naters explained.

July Naters is one of the heads behind the “Pataclaun” phenomenon. Photo: file/The Republic

What is the last chapter of “Pataclaun”?

Close to the issuance of its 100th chapter and about to end 1999, “Pataclaun” was no more. It was the end of the icon on the small screen, but it was not a disappointing closure for that.

Naters and his team decided to give the show the conclusion it deserved. This is how the idea for “La realidad” came about, the episode in which Monchi, daughter of Machín and Wendy, reveals to her parents and the ghosts that everything they have experienced up to now is part of a TV format.

The little girl shows them that, outside the filming sets, there is a world to discover. In this way, the fiction began to crack little by little until what thousands did not want to see arrived: the clowns accepted their new reality and embarked on exploring what lies beyond the colorful scenery that set their experiences in those two seasons. .