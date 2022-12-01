Not even the animated protests of the Chinese population are leading the local government to ease the zero tolerance policies towards pandemic of Coronavirus. And so, even the car brands engaged in the Chinese territory are increasingly forced to implement temporary production blocks to remedy the problems caused by these lockdowns. The last in chronological order to have come across this situation is Volkswagen: the German automaker has in fact decided to suspend production in two plants in China for the above reasons.

According to reports from Automobilwoche, a Volkswagen spokesman would have confirmed that production at the Chengdu plant has been suspended, but not because the lockdown was ordered: in fact, it would have been the supply difficulties of components from suppliers who have also had to reduce production due to the Coronavirus. The only certainty is that the construction of new vehicles in the Chinese plant of the Volkswagen group will stop for an as yet undefined period, which means that the assembly of the Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen Golf, Volkswagen T-Roc models will be affected. and Audi Q2. And that’s not all, because the German giant was also forced to suspend two of the five production lines at its Changchun plant due to a lack of components, a move that will impact the production of Audi A4, A6, Q5 and e-tron models destined for the Chinese market.

The Volkswagen spokesman in question explained how the company is eager to resume as soon as possible operations at the two plants affected by this production outage, explaining: “The feasibility of resuming production in the aforementioned locations is under continuous review.” The German publication that reported on this Volkswagen stop spoke of different consequences for BMW and Mercedes-Benzwho confirmed that production in their Chinese factories is continuing regularly, while admitting that they are monitoring the evolution of the situation.