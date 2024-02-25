Recently, there have been cases in which planes have to make emergency landings due to failures in their door systems. This puts passengers on alert, especially those who are afraid of flying. On this occasion something equally striking happened, when Shocking images were released of a man who tried to open the door in mid-flight.

The flight, belonging to the American Airlines company that was destined for Chicago, had to return after one of the passengers tried to open one of the doorsfacts that became widely known on social networks.

In the video you can see how the man sitting next to the emergency door tries to turn the handle of one of the exit hatches. The reaction of the passenger next to him is to prevent him from carrying out said action. Suddenly more people approach, preventing him from carrying out his purpose. Finally, several men manage to subdue him and take him to another area of ​​the aircraft.

In a subsequent interview given to the media ABC,Blaze Ward, One of the passengers shared that the man had already lowered the safety mechanism and was holding the opening lever with both hands.. Even, He assured that a pressure difference could already be perceived in the aircraft, “like a whistle”.

American Airlines Flight 1219 had reportedly taken off from Sunport International Airport in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but Shortly after, he had to turn around so that the authorities could take care of the situation.

To allow return to the airport, the crew reported the disturbance by a passenger. After the events, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the case which, fortunately, did not escalate.

The FAA and FBI are looking into why a man allegedly tried to open the door of a mid-flight plane on Tuesday, forcing the pilot to return the Chicago-bound plane back to Albuquerque shortly after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/rUtFftw4DL — SSN News (@Grogozak) February 21, 2024

What happens if there is a disturbance during a flight in the United States

Passengers with bad behavior during the flight are not uncommon. The FAA has a record of at least 2,000 complaints about airline customer behavior in recent years. Given the situation, the agency has adopted a policy of zero tolerance and These are some of the consequences that may be faced if a conflict arises on board: