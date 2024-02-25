It cannot be said that Mengoni wasted his television debut alongside the (now former) host Amadeus, at the opening of Sanremo.

The 74th edition of the Italian Song Festival ended a few weeks ago, but the world of gossip continues to churn out hundreds of news and curiosities. Going into specifics, in the last few hours the singer's debut as co-host alongside Amadeus has been discussed, a novelty that certainly was not to be considered an “everyday” opportunity for Marco Mengoni.

You can't say he wasted this television hosting debut, always alongside the (now former) landlord Amadeus, on the opening night of Sanremo. His talent on stage, not only as an extraordinary singer, would have been at the center of some rumors about his presence on Rai.

The rumors about Marco Mengoni after the co-hosting at Sanremo 2024 certainly gather great acclaim from the public. You're spoiled for choice as to what to admire and see again, between her performances, one more exciting than the other, and the unexpected sketches on the Ariston stage. Marco Mengoni was a true revelation for many fans and connoisseurs of the festival, as well as of the artist.

It is interesting to note that the Sanremo stage was crucial for the Marco Mengoni's musical career. In 2013, in fact, she triumphed with the song “L'Essenziale”. Also in 2010, with the song “Credimi Ancora”, he placed third on the podium. From that moment on, Marco Mengoni reached the pinnacle of success, becoming well-known and appreciated. Only in 2023 did he triumph with “Due vite”, a radio and public success.

What opportunity could this have in store for him? the world of television? According to rumors spread by the weekly 'Oggi', it seems that Marco Mengoni has impressed to the point of pushing Rai to offer him various opportunities in the world of television. At the moment, the singer is faced with a delicate decision: to accept or not the opportunity to launch himself into new professional contexts. The magazine goes into detail, revealing further interesting news.

Rai is considering promoting a collaboration between the singer and Mahmood. In this regard, Mahmood's words stand out. The singer, also a two-time winner of Sanremo, had declared in the past: “I haven't done anything with Marco yet, but who knows? Let's see what happens and what the future holds for us.”