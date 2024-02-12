His name is Arturo González Galeno and is known in the Mexican Regional as War Pantherall one sensation on social networks and on stagejust like He demonstrated it in the festive traditions of the Guamúchil Carnival 2024in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, captivating his fans with corridos and romantic songsaccompanied by his northern group and band.

War Panther21 years old, in an interview with Debate moments before going on stage, said he was proud and grateful for having been invited to the Guamúchil Carnival“I know that these are very special holidays for the people of Guamúchil and we are happy to come to offer you a great show and to have the best time during these days that are yours.”

Arturo González Galeno was born in the United States and has roots in Sinaloa, Mexico. The young man knew how to take advantage of the power of social networks to publicize his musical talent. After having been part of Grupo Arriesgado, In 2023 Panter Bélico began a solo career with the release of the album “Punto y apart”. In this new stage, the singer feels he has made progress“It was a new beginning, I feel progress, I feel that things are falling into place and first of all, God, this year we are going to do better.” Currently has 7.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Panter Bélico offered a wide repertoire at the Guamúchil Carnival 2024. Photo: Matías Rodríguez / Debate

On his most recent album, “Of good strain”the composer Panter Bélico also expresses his love for Sinaloa music“It was an album that I wanted to share with you, with the band from Sinaloa, music that is 100 percent ours, I feel good about it, I feel that people liked it too, I'm happy about that.”

Panter Bélica pleases its fans at the Guamúchil Carnival

For 2024 Panter Bélico has new music prepared. Likewise, he announced the upcoming launch of a collaboration with Luis R. Conriquez, “we were finally able to do something, we have some topics for you.” Regarding the corridos tumbados, he does not rule out the possibility of venturing into that controversial genre, “I would like to, I am a fan of the music, I feel that it would be something difficult for me, I am not used to it, but I would like to try it.”

Why does Arturo González Galeno call himself Panter Bélico?

The nickname arose during his high school days. So, he liked to dress in black and felt identified with songs or corridos with strong lyrics. Given this, his friends nicknamed him that way. “In school days they gave me the nickname, it was the one we got,” the singer told Debate.

Panter Bélico, a humble and talented young man. Photo: Matías Rodríguez / Debate

