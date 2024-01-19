Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 20:50

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, had the amounts in his bank accounts blocked by the São Paulo Court due to the lack of payment of an electoral debt valued at more than R$2 million. He was a candidate for the government of São Paulo in 2014 and, on that occasion, signed a contract with the agency Analítico, Amaral & Associados Comunicação for R$ 1.65 million for electoral services, according to data from the accounts provided to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE ).

According to the court case, the agreement provided for the payment of the amount in three installments and due on October 4, 2014, the day before the first round of the election. The information was obtained by the Metrópoles website and confirmed by Estadão.

Of the agreed amount, however, only R$900,000 was paid. In March 2018, the agency took legal action against Alexandre Padilha and the PT State Directory in São Paulo, and, in May 2023, they were sentenced. Since then, however, there has been no definition for compliance with the sentence. Both the judicial collection process and the sentence enforcement process are being processed in the 34th Civil Court of the capital of São Paulo, under the responsibility of judge Adriana Sachsida Garcia.

In 2023, the amount owed, adjusted for inflation, would exceed R$2.3 million. This value includes both Padilha's debts and that of the São Paulo directory, which was willing to honor part of the debts. The communications company requested the blocking of Alexandre Padilha's financial assets and the charge was authorized by the judge in December last year. The minister tried to review the blockade, but his appeal was denied.

When contacted, Analógica informed that she would not comment. “Analytic Comunicação is a press advisory and corporate communications agency that stopped working in the political area in 2017 and has since dedicated itself exclusively to private sector clients. Regarding the process, the agency will not comment and only informs that it refers to a 2014 contract, the purpose of which was the provision of press advisory services for the campaign of the then PT candidate for the government of São Paulo”, he said, per note.

Padilha's defenses and the PT State Directory in São Paulo did not return the report's contacts. The space remains available.

Remember the SP government election in 2014

With 18.22% of valid votes, Alexandre Padilha, for PT, came third in the election for governor of São Paulo in 2014. The PT member only won the majority of votes in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo. Paulo Skaf, for the then PMDB, obtained 21.53% of the valid votes and came in second place. The ticket of Geraldo Alckmin, at the time in the PSDB, and Márcio França, for the PSB, was elected in the first round, with 57.31% of the valid votes. Today, Alckmin, França and Padilha are part of the same management in the federal government.