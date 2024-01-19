Colonel Wilkerson: Zelensky in Davos suspected the West of betrayal

Former adviser to the US Secretary of State, retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, commented on the speeches of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at meetings in Davos. He spoke about this in an interview YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.

Wilkerson saw an alarming detail in Zelensky’s behavior in Davos and emphasized that the Ukrainian leader suspected the West of betrayal. In his opinion, the politician looks “like a president with a lot of problems, like a president who deep down thinks that he is being betrayed.” In addition, Zelensky's body language speaks of his resentment towards Western countries.

Related materials:

“He believed from beginning to end everything that NATO told him, especially in Washington and London. . To be honest, they either told him crazy things, or stupid things, or even lied,” the military man concluded.

On January 15, Zelensky arrived on a visit to Davos to discuss sanctions against Moscow and the search for mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets.