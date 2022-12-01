The fifth edition of the “ANGI Award – Oscar of Innovation” was held at the Ara Pacis Auditorium in Rome. Organized by the National Association of Young Innovators, the event gave space to the innovators who best, over the course of this year, they distinguished themselves thanks to brilliant and successful entrepreneurial ideas.”We are delighted with the extraordinary success of the public and content of this 5th edition of the ANGI Award – Oscar of Innovation”, declared ANGI President, Gabriele Ferrieri. “Digital, new technologies and young talents represent the cornerstones on which to relaunch our country’s ecosystem and like Angi, as a point of reference for digital innovation in Italy, we are pleased to experience this moment as protagonists, dialoguing with the main institutions of the country. We are then supported by the main Italian and international companies, which allows us to give our contribution and precious support to the enhancement of Made in Italy, young talents and open innovation programs that aim to strengthen the Italian economic eco-system” .

Numerous also the top exponents of Italian institutions attended the award ceremony: Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Roma Capitale; Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth; Lorenzo Marinone, Delegate of the Mayor for Youth Policies of Roma Capitale; Carlo Corazza, Director of the European Parliament Offices in Italy; Elena Grech, Deputy Chief European Commission Representation in Italy; Francesco Tufarelli, Director General of the Presidency of the Council; Alessandro Coppola, Director of Innovation and Development at ENEA; Roberto Sgalla, Director of the Center for American Studies. “It is an important appointment, we are happy to host it in Rome because we are increasingly characterizing the city as a great capital of innovation, young people and startups. We are calling together the best energies and intelligence to help us improve the city. I young people must once again be protagonists of the relaunch of Rome”, said the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

“We need to give young people the opportunity to carry out their business projects. There are many proposals that we receive and we, as a Government, have a duty to include innovative realities in the productive economic circuit and we must favor the loan of honor which must be promoted more because it is important to show confidence in those who represent our future,” said Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth. “We have to invest in their accountability. Right now, as an institution, we are working on the concept of responsibility and its discipline. Responsibility, in fact, must be a consequence of the so-called discipline of merit. Only in this way can we make a difference. It will certainly take time and I’m ready to start a journey aimed at the re-evaluation of values ​​that have been mortified for a long time”.

The winners of this 2022 edition are 25 companies divided into 12 categories:

Agritech & Sustainability: Rachael Srl and Enismaro

Energy & Environment: Synergy Flow.

Mobility & Smart City: Energy Dome and Wash4Green

Aerospace & Robotics: AIKO and Seares

Culture & Tourism: Ingordo, Way, Apennines for all

Mind & Training: Hacking Talents and UnoBravo.

Communication & Mass Media: Cryptoland Podcast and Legolize

Blockchain & Digital Industry: Colata Studio and Coderblock

Habit & Society: Blowhammer and Donna Jewel

Entrepreneurship & Tech: A3CUBE, Wiralex – WorldZ, NDG

Sport & Wellness: Vesta Calcio and Twilo

Science & Health: Zenit Studio and Nomos

During the event, special prizes were also awarded to: Giorgio Metta, Scientific Director of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT); Andrea Dianetti, Actor and Conductor; Danilo Iervolino, Entrepreneur, Publisher BFC Media SPA, President of USSALERNITANA 1919; Lorenzo Zurino, Founder & CEO The One Company, Virgo Holding, Efebo Sicily, President IEF – Italian Export Forum; Andrea Visconti, Entrepreneur and Content Creator Buster-K; Domenico De Rosa, SMET President; Michela Sciurpa, Sole Director of SviluppUmbria; Nicola Alemanno, Mayor of Norcia. Furthermore, the second part of the research carried out by the ANGI Ricerche Observatory in collaboration with Lab21.01 was presented, in the persons of Roberto Baldassari, ANGI Scientific Committee Director and LAB.21.01 General Director, and Adelina Chiara Balsamo, Director of the Italian Globe and ANGI President’s Office.