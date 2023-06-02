In less than six months, Óscar Cortés went from being a player waiting for an opportunity in Millonarios to becoming the top scorer for the Colombian National Team in a U-20 World Cup in which he is already among the eight best in the tournament. And both the player and the team aspire to much more.

Born in Tumaco (Nariño), Cortés earned his place in the South American Cup at the beginning of the year, where he came as a substitute, and he did not let go again until today: he was the team’s top scorer in that tournament, with three goals, and now, in the World Cup, he scored another four to fight for first place in the gunners’ table.

“Honestly, a joy, glory to God who gives us this, hopefully I can continue scoring many goals to give this National Team more fruit,” Cortés told Caracol TV after scoring two goals in the 5-1 draw between Colombia and Slovakia. to reach the quarterfinals.

The moments of glory that Cortés lives today contrast with the difficulties that he experienced at the beginning of his career. He started in his homeland, where he found in soccer the best way to avoid violence.

He began playing barefoot on the banks of the Mira River, with his own ball, and from a very young age he began to show signs of talent. Very soon, he found a place in the Candelilla Fútbol Club, the team from the town of the same name, where he lived.

“That’s when he fell more in love with soccer and came to the school of teacher Teo Preciado. At that time, Cortés did not have cleats, nor shoes to train, but he did not care because his idea was to get ahead and practice his sport for who was feeling so much love,” Emmanuel Cortés, Óscar’s cousin, told Gol Caracol.

But soccer was not yet a fixed source of income. So before going to train, Óscar often had to go look for work on the farms, to collect cocoa or to fulfill other tasks to help in his house.

From the Candelilla Fútbol Club he jumped to the Llorente Fútbol Club, also from Tumaco, and began to attract the attention of talent scouts, in a place where many of the Colombian soccer figures have emerged.

The arrival at Millionaires: a great discovery

With another team from his hometown, the Tumaco Fútbol Club, and at just 14 years old, he went to play in the International Tournament of the Americas. There he was discovered by Millonarios observers, Edgar Moreno and Norberto Peluffo. However, it was not the only team interested: it was also followed by América, Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors from Cali and the Fútbol Paz school.

In 2017 he arrived in Bogotá and at the age of 18, on January 21 of last year, Alberto Gamero made his debut in a match against Deportivo Pasto, took him as a substitute and put him in in the 89th minute. A month later, and in a emerging roster, played his first game as a starter. He provided an assist in the 1-2 win against Jaguares, in Montería.

Between his youth, a position in which Carlos Andrés Gómez was beginning to stand out and the calls to the Under-20 National Team in preparation for the South American Cup, Cortés did not have many minutes in his first year: just 207 in the League and 90 in the Colombian Cup.

Óscar Cortés (right) celebrates with Andrés Llinás (26) and Jader Valencia. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Upon his return from the South American, and already as a figure, the panorama was different. Gómez was sold to Real Salt Lake, Daniel Ruiz went on loan to Santos and coach Alberto Gamero, at once, released the headline.

He responded in spades: in 16 games, 11 of them as a starter, in all official competitions, he scored six goals and provided three assists. It was so important for the team that before the World Cup, Millonarios thought about not giving it up. In the end he had to do it due to a regulation of the Colombian Football Federation.

Has Cortés already been sold? The version of the president of Millos

What will be the future of Cortés? Press versions claimed that he was already sold to Lens de France, a team that belongs to the same owners as Millionaires. However, Enrique Camacho, president of the club, has another version.

“The issue of Óscar Cortés is progressing very well with a European team, that is what I can say, I cannot commit myself to more, but he is going to a great European team,” Camacho told El Ballet Azul Radio.

Is Oscar Cortés leaving? One more semester? Exclusive with President Enrique Camacho Ⓜ️🔥 GO MILLIONAIRE! Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/GbbaIowQ5Y — Casa Azul Radio TV (@CasaAzulRadioTV) May 31, 2023

“He is playing very well, with a lot of enthusiasm, he has gained a lot of confidence in himself. I want him to continue in Millonarios next semester even if something is confirmed with a foreign team, and that is the effort we are making so that he continues in Millonarios.”he added.

For now, Cortés remains focused on the World Cup auction. Millionaires awaits him in case of an eventual final. His moment is still brilliant.

SPORTS

More sports news