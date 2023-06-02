Not to believe The unexpected break between ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba continues to give people something to talk about in the Peruvian show business, since they had been together for more than a year and even became parents. Now, the businesswoman receives the support of her close circle and, according to a preview of “Love and Fire”, it can be seen that one of the figures who visited her apartment was Melissa Paredes, who arrived accompanied by the boyfriend of her, Anthony Aranda. The complete images can be seen this June 1 by the Willax signal.

As you remember, the owner of La fridge fit confirmed the news for the aforementioned program after users noticed the photos she deleted in which she appeared with the footballer, in addition to her curious tiktoks in which she talked about heartbreak. “I am breastfeeding, I want to be calm. My priority now is my daughter. I believe that in a relationship trust is basic. There’s nothing to do. I just want the best for my baby,” she expressed.

YOU CAN SEE: “It’s healthier to leave”: Melissa and her reflective message after the breakup of Ale Venturo and ‘Gato’ Cuba

What did Melissa Paredes say after her visit to Ale Venturo?

The actress Melissa Paredes reaffirmed her support for Ale Venturo. “I’m just going to say all my solidarity with Ale as the woman and mother that she is”, he told Trome. He also described as “regrettable” the “third parties” who think about the breakup.

Likewise, the businesswoman met Wilmer Arica, also Melissa’s lawyer. “Yesterday I was at her house, he asked me for advice on a conciliation issue. He does not want a judicial process, he wants to reach an agreement with the other party, ”she assured for“ Love and fire ”.

Was Ale Venturo caught with her ex-partner?

The program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter approached Ale Venturo when he was leaving his first daughter at school in the company of his ex-partner, Daniel León, who took advantage of the cameras to refer to Rodrigo Cuba. “Of course I do (I am here to support Ale). Months ago you could see his intentions (‘Gato’ Cuba). She did not seem very loyal to him (…) Ale is a good mother, I hope she also has a good relationship with the father of her second daughter, ”she said.

How did Rodrigo Cuba react after being branded “disloyal”?

Anthony Aranda He also spoke about the end of the relationship between Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba. “She doesn’t need any advice, things are clear (…) All my solidarity with Ale, I know she’s having a bad time. I know the great mom she is and I think all of Peru knows it (…) Let her take refuge in her daughters and she’s going to get out of this”, she expressed to “Love and fire”.

#friends #Melissa #Paredes #visits #Ale #Venturo #breaking #Gato #Cuba #solidarity