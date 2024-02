Gerardo Blyde, opposition representative in negotiations with the Maduro regime | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which brings together the main parties and leaders of the Venezuelan opposition, this week delivered a 33-page document to representatives of Norway, the country responsible for mediating negotiations with the Nicolás Maduro regime, in which it denounces non-compliance by the Chavistas of the agreements signed last October in Barbados.

The document, which was also delivered to the chief negotiator of the Caracas regime, the Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, in a meeting held at the headquarters of the country's Parliament, contains, according to opponents, evidence of partial violations of the agreement signed with the Maduro dictatorship, which provided for presidential elections to be held in the second half of this year, with broad guarantees and without political reprisals.

Among the violations, opponents highlight the regime's persecution of politicians opposed to Chavismo, the ratification of the disqualification of the presidential candidate chosen by the PUD, María Corina Machado, by the Supreme Court of Venezuela, the expulsion of human rights officials from the United Nations and the campaign by state institutions that disqualified the opposition primaries, in which Machado obtained more than 90% of the votes.

The opposition's chief negotiator, Gerardo Blyde, stated that the objective of delivering the document is “to try to restore compliance with the Barbados agreement in all its issues” and demanded that the Chavista regime “start complying with what was signed”.

Blyde said that the document presented to Norway will be kept “in reserve” and insisted on the need to reestablish the “full existence” of what was signed in Barbados, as a condition for progress in negotiations. He also thanked the country for its mediating role and said he hopes Norway “continues to exert pressure” so that the Caracas regime respects the agreements that have been signed.