La Paragua (Venezuela) (AFP) – An illegal gold mine in a remote location in southern Venezuela collapsed, causing at least 16 deaths, according to a tally updated on the night of Wednesday, February 22, by a local official.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the 'Bulla Loca' mine, seven hours by river from La Paragua (Bolívar state, south). Dozens of people were working in the open pit quarry when suddenly an avalanche of land fell and covered several of the miners, while others managed to jump in terror, according to a video released by the authorities.

A balance offered by President Nicolás Maduro of 15 dead and 11 injured was later updated to 16 dead by the Secretary of Citizen Security of Bolívar, Edgar Colina Reyes, in contact with the AFP.

“I convey my condolences to the families and friends of these people who unfortunately died in this accident when this illegal mine collapsed,” the president said in a broadcast on state television.

Earlier, Yorgi Arciniega, mayor of the Angostura municipality, which includes La Paragua, had said that 25 people died and 15 were injured, a toll that a report from the Bolívar government, read by Maduro, called “an act of desperation” in the face of to tragedy.

From the Edo. Bolivar receives information about a collapse in the “Bulla Loca” mine located in La Paragua. A mine less than a year old, the collapse was confirmed by @FeyAlegriaVE. The exact number of injured and dead “artisanal” miners is not yet available, but in… pic.twitter.com/OoOXflSO36 — Melanio Escobar (@MelanioBar) February 21, 2024



Relatives were waiting for news in Puerto Guacara, in La Paragua, about 750 km southeast of Caracas and from where the boats set sail for the “Bulla Loca” mine.

Relatives of one of the dead miners cried inconsolably as they carried his body in the trunk of a truck inside a wooden box. They took him to a small house with a tin roof, where his mother hugged other relatives.

“My little brother, my little brother,” cried a girl near the body, covered with a sheet in a room packed for the wake.

Groups of young people on motorcycles accompanied the trucks with the bodies brought from the mine. Several recorded the funeral processions with their cell phones.

“We ask that they support us with helicopters to remove the injured,” a woman who was waiting for news from her brother-in-law, the father of three children aged 4, 6 and 7, told AFP.

“Damage assessment”

The injured were taken to the hospital in the state capital, Ciudad Bolívar, about 200 km from this mine where about 200 people worked, according to government estimates.

A rescue and rescue team also traveled to the area from Caracas to support the search efforts.

“We are carrying out damage assessment and rescue analysis and working on carrying out a survey,” the deputy minister of risk management and protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, told AFP.

In La Paragua, many commercial establishments did not open their doors.

Last December, at least 12 people died after the collapse of a mine in the indigenous community of Ikabarú in this same state, where a “partial collapse” had occurred days before without leaving any deaths.

One of the miners killed after the collapse of a mine in Bolívar state, southern Venezuela, is taken in a truck to the wake on February 21, 2024 © Pableysa OSTOS / AFP

The mining arc region in Bolívar, which covers a portion of the Amazon, has an area of ​​112,000 km2 with large reserves of gold, diamonds, iron, bauxite, quartz and coltan.

It is an area exploited by the Government, but also occupied by illegal groups and criminal gangs.

“This was to come,” commented Robinson Basanta, a resident of the place, referring to the unsafe conditions under which the miners work, most of them in situations of extreme poverty.

“This mine has released a lot of gold (…) People go there out of necessity to make ends meet,” the man added.

Activists denounce “ecocide” in the area and the exploitation of children and women, who work long hours without protection.

In the last year, the Venezuelan Armed Forces evicted some 14,000 illegal miners from the Yapacana National Park, located in the neighboring state of Amazonas.