The Ministry of Health of Peru reported this Tuesday, February 20, that it is investigating 34 possible cases of measles, after having confirmed two, one of them imported from Europe and another that is indigenous and the first that has emerged in the Andean country since 2000.



(Also: WHO warns of a sharp increase in measles cases in the world).

“Currently, as a preventive measure, 34 cases have been selected that are under investigation, awaiting results of laboratory samples or awaiting obtaining a second blood sample.“, indicated the Ministry of Health, through a statement shared on the social network X.

He explained that he took this measure because the measles and rubella surveillance system is “on alert and sensitive” for the identification of febrile eruptive cases.

And as a result of this special alert, the number of people who go to establishments at the slightest symptom has increased, without it necessarily being the disease.

(Be sure to read: The terrible disease that appeared in two busy US airports).

He reiterated that so far two cases have been detected, one imported of a 21-year-old young man, from the Surco district, in Lima, who was not vaccinated against this disease, and who traveled to several cities in Spain and Italy “where it is presumed.” that he caught it.”

And the second case corresponds to a 10-month-old baby.from the same district of Surco, with no history of vaccination due to his age and no history of a trip abroad.

Ministry sources previously reported that this is an indigenous case, the first that the country has reported since 2000.

(Also: Should adults get vaccinated against measles?).

“Within the contacts identified in the investigation of both cases, no suspicious cases have been found so far, and it is under investigation whether there is a relationship between the two,” the institution said.

“The Ministry of Health, the Regional Health Management and Directorates of the country, They have been carrying out blockade vaccination activities in children under 5 years of age, institutional active search and community active search. Parents are urged to take their children to the nearest health center to be vaccinated,” he concluded.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO