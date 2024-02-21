Rising prices are a reflection of the adjustment in ICMS charged by States, in force since February 1st

The average price of a liter of gasoline rose 0.17% last week, to R$5.76, according to ANP data (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) for the 11th to 17th of February. The 2nd consecutive week of increase is a reflection of the readjustment of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rates charged by the States.

Read the price changes for gasoline, ethanol and diesel this week:

Gasoline – increase of 0.17% in the week (from February 11th to 17th), from R$ 5.75 in the previous week (from February 4th to 10th) to R$ 5.76;

– increase of 0.17% in the week (from February 11th to 17th), from R$ 5.75 in the previous week (from February 4th to 10th) to R$ 5.76; ethanol – increase of 0.85% in the week, from R$3.55 to R$3.58;

– increase of 0.85% in the week, from R$3.55 to R$3.58; diesel – drop of 0.17% in the week, from R$5.91 to R$5.90.

ICMS

States increased tax collection on February 1st. The adjustments impact gasoline, diesel and cooking gas (LPG). It was approved in October by Confaz (National Council for Financial Policy).

Here is the ICMS adjustment for fuel: