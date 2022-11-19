Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)

Omani women have enjoyed an abundance of attention, care and honor due to their belief in their great role in building society and their contributions to sustainable development. They have been given the opportunity and support to actively participate in various international scientific events and conferences, to be an essential and active element in the advancement of the Sultanate to the ranks of developed countries. Many Omani women leaders emphasized their roles in serving the nation, and how they excelled in various fields, thanks to the care, attention and participation in building a renewed renaissance, in which everyone shares.

Driving support

Dr. Lamia bint Adnan Al-Hajj, associate professor at Qaboos University, young global leader at the World Economic Forum, member of the World Academy of Sciences, said: “The empowerment of Omani women by the wise Omani leadership is not a new matter, as this empowerment began since the beginnings of the rule of the late Sultan. Qaboos bin Said, may God bless him His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, where he contributed to the Omani woman taking over positions in the most important ministries of the state such as the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, and the Ministry of Social Development, and her representation in the State Council and the Shura Council, so that we find Omani women as ambassadors, teachers, scientists, doctors and lawyers ».

A dream and a goal

Sawsan bint Saud Al-Yaqoubi, principal of a school in the North Al-Batinah Governorate in the Sultanate of Oman, said: “The basic system established by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may God rest his soul, is the basic building block on which the renaissance march took place, preserved the rights of women, and placed them in the position that they deserve. She deserves it, so that she works side by side with the man, carrying the responsibility of the homeland in every platform and forum.

She added: “Thanks to the care and attention of the supreme political leadership in the country, whether during the reign of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may God rest his soul, or today during the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Muazzam, may God protect him, we see everyone participating in achieving the same dream and goal.” To make Oman among the developed countries.

Education sector

Dr. Rima bint Mansour Al Zadjali, Dean of Gulf College, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Oman Authority for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance, said: “Believing in the wise leadership in the importance of educating Omani women and the return from this investment on the country’s renaissance, I was sent to the United Kingdom to study a master’s degree. Where I graduated with distinction, I returned to work at the university to gain more practical experience, and pass on the knowledge I gained to the next generation, after which I was sent to obtain a PhD in the United Kingdom, and I am proud to have served the educational institution that embraced me for more than two decades, as I was chosen to imitate many One of the leadership roles at the university during this period, and I was also chosen to lead a private academic institution in the Sultanate.

She added, “I am proud of being an Omani woman who is able to play her role in developing the higher and school education sector in the Sultanate through my work as the dean of the Gulf College, which is a pioneering private college that aspires to graduate generations of students armed with science and professional skills, as well as my role as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Omani Authority for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance.” Education, which is a governmental institution affiliated to the Council of Ministers, and one of its primary tasks is to develop a national system to ensure the quality of school education and higher education in the Sultanate.

Challenges and achievements

Khawla Al Hosani, Head of the Video and Audio Department at Sultan Qaboos University, said: “What Omani women have achieved was with the support and encouragement of the wise leadership that drew a road map for women to empower them and make them compete. I enjoyed it, and there is no evidence of that from its repeated mention in many speeches of the wise leadership, which always stresses the need for women to enjoy their rights guaranteed by law, and to work side by side with men in various fields, and in honor of this role and what women have achieved in terms of achievements and a quantum leap in the march Empowering and developing them, as the seventeenth of October was dedicated as a day for Omani women, in which the Sultanate annually celebrates them, recalling their imprint on society and their role in advancing development and raising generations.

development march

Dr. Ohood bint Saeed Al-Balushi, academic and researcher, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Children’s Association, indicated that the wise leadership operates on the principle of women’s participation in achieving development for our dear country, explaining that the prestigious status enjoyed by Omani women varied between supporting and honoring, and granting high confidence to assume positions Supreme leadership, honorable models emerged at the local, regional and global levels, believing in the interest of Omani women.

A renewed thought

Journalist Zainab bint Khamis Al Zadjali, Chairperson of the Women Journalists Affairs Committee at the Omani Journalists Association, said that the wise government of the Sultanate of Oman pays great attention to Omani women, in order to empower and push them towards development and push them into various fields and patterns of the labor market, to enter various fields. And with the renewed thought of the government of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect and preserve him, women are present in various fields and international organizations to contribute effectively and pioneeringly to raising the level of their representation of the Sultanate in various aspects, being an essential partner in the development of society since the dawn of the blessed renaissance led by the late His Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may God rest his soul, in 1970.

Ministerial portfolios

Manal Al-Khanbashi, General Supervisor of the Studies and Projects Development Team at the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, said: “Omani women had a great role in their participation in the development of society, and this in turn was reflected in their empowerment and knowledge of their social and political rights, and this seemed clear to be the approach that His Majesty Sultan Haitham complements. Bin Tariq, may God protect him, so that women have a share in ministerial portfolios and seats in the Shura Council and the State Council, in addition to many high-level jobs in all service, production and educational institutions.