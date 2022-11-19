Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasized the role of the university stage in qualifying young people, raising their cultural awareness and creative thinking, enabling them to anticipate the future, contribute effectively to serving the country and continue building its renaissance in all fields.

This came during His Highness’ honoring of 245 male and female graduates at the sub-level of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Fujairah from the “Future Bet” batch of various scientific disciplines, on the stage of the Ministry of Culture and Youth Center in the Emirate of Fujairah. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Federation for Bodybuilding and Physical Fitness, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, and His Excellency Saeed Muhammad Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah. His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al-Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Head of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, His Excellency Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, and Dr. Abdullah Al-Suwaiji, Director of the Colleges of Technology in Fujairah. His Highness, Crown Prince of Fujairah, congratulated the graduates and their families on their academic achievement and successful completion of the university education stage.

…and receives the participants in the “Fujairah International Philosophy”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance that philosophy assumes within the lofty human knowledge, and its pivotal role in discovering the values ​​of human and societal existence and advancing them for the better. This came during the reception of His Highness, at Al-Rumaila Palace in Fujairah, guests and participants in the Fujairah International Conference on Philosophy, whose works are being held under the auspices of His Highness at the Al-Bahr Hotel and Resort in the emirate, under the title “Philosophy and the Current”. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, referred to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and his support for the intellectual movement and its development projects that serve the future of man in the UAE and the world, and contribute to the definition of social and cognitive aspects in all human societies.