Oil prices fell at settlement on Tuesday, affected by fears of weak global demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.22, or 1.5 percent, at settlement to $82.34 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March delivery, which expire today, Tuesday, fell by $1.01, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $78.18 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April delivery, the most widely traded, fell $1.30, or 1.4 percent, to reach $77.04 per barrel.