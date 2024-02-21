NEW YORK. The body of Audrii Cunningham, the 11-year-old girl who disappeared a week ago on her way to school in Texas, has been found in a river. The news made it all over the American media. “The body,” said Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, “was under the Highway 59 bridge.” There would already be an arrest: Don Steven McDougal, 42, is suspected of being the murderer. When asked by reporters how the little girl was killed, the sheriff replied: “I can't say anything about that.”

McDougal is a friend of the victim's father, he lived in a trailer and occasionally offered to give the little girl, who lived with her family, a ride to the school bus stop near Lake Livingston, one of the largest nature reserves in Texas . Around 7am last Tuesday McDougal and Audrii left the house to head to the bus stop, but that was the last time the family saw the little girl alive. She never arrived at school.

Immediately questioned by sheriff's deputies, McDougal was unable to tell investigators whether he had left Audrii at the stop. He had indicated to the investigators a series of places where he had spent the last few hours and had participated in the searches. The list he had provided did not include the area where the body was found.

The man was already under arrest when the gruesome discovery was made. A “Hello Kitty” backpack was found near the Lake Livingston dam. According to investigators, it is possible that it belonged to the little girl.