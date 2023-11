Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with US crude oil inventories rising more than expected and production reaching a record high in the United States, the world’s largest oil producer.

By 16:35 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 97 cents to $81.47 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.31 to $76.94.

The data showed that US domestic crude production remained at a record high of 13.2 million barrels per day.