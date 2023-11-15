After the first days after he closure of a major section of Interstate 10usually abbreviated as I-10, California Governor Gavin Newsom toured the affected part and referred to repairs. While he still continues the investigation into the fire that damaged the structure of one of the most important arteries in Los Angelesthe president specified that the repairs will take between three and five weeks to complete.

After the press conference that Newsom gave on Monday, where he stated that there were still no details about the reopening of the I-10, in the last hours he finally communicated a deadline. In the middle of the first week of the closure of the route used by at least 300,000 motorists daily, The president gave a period of three to five weeks for the repairas stated Telemundo.

On a tour he took along the affected section of I-10, Newsom also confirmed that it will not be necessary to demolish this part of the road. This was a concern for authorities, given that until forty-eight hours after the fire there was no certainty about the level of structural damage caused by the fire.

Why the I-10 freeway in Los Angeles was closed

The decision to close it, and all the complications that this brought for the citizens, was made after the fire that occurred last Saturday. The fire started in two warehouses located under the highway. In circumstances that are still being investigated, but with the certainty that it was provoked, the fire spread first among the construction materials that were inside the sites and then in vehicles parked nearby.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, specified how long repairs to I-10 in Los Angeles will take See also A dome of extreme heat covers California; risk of more fires and power outages Photo: Instagram: @gavinnewsom

As a result, about 100 columns were affected and the closure was carried out first to thoroughly investigate the damage and then to begin repairs. Following the governor’s most recent statements, Citizens have a deadline for when I-10 would be operational again.