One year after the death of actor Octavio Ocaña, also known as Benito Rivers for his character in the series Neighbors, a bill was presented in the State of Mexico, which proposes fine and imprisonment to public officials that disseminate images or videos in which corpses appear that are subject to investigation.

On October 29, 2021, the 22-year-old actor lost his life after being shot in the head in a police chase on the Chamapa-Lechería highway, in Cuautitlan IzcalliMexico state.

Octavio Ocaña’s body was photographed in the morgue and later disseminated on social networks and in some media, for which two local paramedics accused of taking the photographs were made available to the Public Ministry.

For this reason, the deputy Luz María Hernández Bermúdez of the Morena bench, presented an initiative to reform the Criminal Code of the State of Mexico that seeks to punish public officials to prevent images of crime victims from leaking.

We recommend you read:

The initiative proposes that the penalty against those who commit the crime of disseminating images or photographs of corpses that are subject to investigation be raised to 10 years in prison and proposes a fine of between 500 and one thousand Updating Measurement Units.

Currently, the Mexican Criminal Code establishes 3 to 6 years in prison, as well as a fine of almost 10,000 pesos, for those who disseminate images of corpses that are related to a criminal investigation.

The initiative was presented this Tuesday and passed to commissions for analysis. Subsequently, the opinion will be carried out and it would have to go to the plenary session for a vote, in case of having the necessary endorsement of the legislators, it would be published in the Gazette of the Government of the State of Mexico to enter into force.