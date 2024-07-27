Juarez City.- The aircraft used to allegedly transport Ismael “Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López to El Paso, Texas, is owned by Larry C. Parker, with address in Roswell, Cuchillas County, New Mexico, according to the aircraft registration CESSNA 210-5(205), detailed on the FlightAware page.

The aircraft with registration number N8454Z flew at 8:08 a.m. on July 23 from Wickenburg Municipal Airport in Maricopa County, Arizona, to General Ignacio Pesqueira Garcia International Airport, where it landed at 10:37 a.m. The aircraft remained at that airport until July 25, when it flew at 8:05 a.m. to Dona Ana County International Jetport, located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, where it landed at 11:34 a.m.

The plane, public records show, was diverted at 11:53 a.m. from Doña Ana Airport to Roswell Air Center in New Mexico, arriving at 1:08 p.m.

Regarding this flight, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said during the “morning” press conference that yesterday (Thursday 25th) between 7:10 and 7:31, an agent named Armando Ibarrola appeared before the federal immigration agent, at the immigration office, in the General Aviation area of ​​​​the Hermosillo International Airport, who presented the flight plan for an aircraft registration N-8454-Z scheduled to depart at 8:00 in the morning yesterday, and this flight plan indicates departure to the Santa Teresa airport.

The flight plan indicates a pilot on board named Larry Curtis Parker, with the respective license and the manager in company of the pilot Larry Curtis Parker, also presented his passport, he explained.

At 7:31 in the morning, all the information regarding the crew member’s departure in Mexico was entered into the immigration flow system.

The aircraft took off around 8 a.m. and the corresponding coordination was carried out at the Hermosillo airport, where it was seen that the phone call was received, where the images from the airport security cameras are being kept safe, the secretary added.

“The authority said that the aircraft took off with one crew member, one pilot, and, here, it should be noted that, in the electronic passenger list, only the name of the pilot’s passenger, which we mentioned previously, was confirmed,” he said.

Here we have the flight plan to Santa Teresa in the neighboring country and in the state of Texas, he added.

We also have the exact information of the passenger who took this flight, as well as the list of people who left that place, and here are the flights that left perfectly recorded.

“To say that the pilot is being monitored, his entries and exits to Mexico; that he is a visitor, he is not registered as an authority, nor does he work at the Embassy; he is considered a private pilot, a visitor, he is not even considered a migrant, he is just a pilot,” he explained.