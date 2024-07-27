Juarez City.- Municipal police reported the discovery of two lifeless bodies, both wrapped in blankets, which were dumped on Babícora and Carlos Amaya streets, in the Anáhuac neighborhood.

The bodies are covered so the gender cannot be determined. Preventive police indicated that this Friday concludes with seven murders.

The first was reported inside a hut built on a ravine in the Zaragoza neighborhood, a man was shot to death during the early morning.

The crime was reported on the streets of Professor Armando Bonifacio Chávez and Vicente Guerrero at 1:05 a.m., according to a coordinator from the Public Security Secretariat.

The victim showed signs of violence including several gunshot wounds to different parts of his body, and 11 9mm shell casings were found next to his body and were kept safe.

Later, two men and a woman were shot dead in an attack that took place in a house used as a workshop in the Azteca neighborhood.

The armed attack occurred on Calchaquíes and Comitecos streets, where another man was seriously injured after receiving two shots to the face, reported a municipal police commander.

This evening, a diner at the San Martín bar, located on De las Torres Avenue and Ramacoi, was killed after unknown persons called him on the phone and “caught” him outside the business. Apparently the attack was recorded by the business’s video surveillance system.

Before the day was over, municipal police reported that an anonymous call had come in warning of the presence of two bodies wrapped in blankets that had been dumped on a public road.