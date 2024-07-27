Juarez City.- Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that Omar QG, 44 years old, a customer of the San Martín bar, located on De las Torres Avenue and Ramacoi Street, was shot dead tonight.

The 72nd victim of the crime of wilful homicide in the month of July fell dead outside the commercial establishment.

Witnesses said the man was accompanied by several people with whom he lived.

He then received a phone call and went outside the business to answer the phone and was shot.

QG arrived accompanied by two women and two couples, who are at the scene.

Personnel from the Directorate of Forensic Sciences and Expert Services are in talks with the managers of the business to inform them that the place will be vacated.

Once the experts have gathered the evidence at the scene, they will order the transfer of the body to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) where they will perform the legal autopsy. Witnesses reported that more than 10 shots were heard.

CCTV cameras were seen at the scene, which apparently captured the moment of the armed attack.