With the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”, Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel It came to an end, but to mixed reviews. The latest productions, both on the big screen and on TV, caused fans to have a love/hate relationship with their favorite characters. This is because, from the perspective of thousands, iconic action heroes became protagonists of “filler products”.

A clear example of this is “Thor: love and thunder”. Here, ‘the god of thunder’ revealed the ‘fun’ side of him. Also the case of the Hulk for “She-Hulk”, whose participation caused the ridicule of social networks.

Even so, Marvel Studios continues to spin more stories for the future phases of the MCU and, although some have been delayed, fans hope that they will not be canceled. Can that be possible?

Yes, and it has happened before with a project announced in style, but surely Kevin Feige (studio president) would like to forget about it.

“Black Panther: Wakanda forever” is a boom in cinema and has been grossing several million dollars. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios

The Marvel movie that became a series and failed

It was October 28, 2014 when Feige took the stage at Comic-Con at The Captain Theater and revealed the next steps for Phase 3. Within these plans, he announced that they would present a live action version of “Inhumans” a group of superheroes who, due to their nature and grouping, intended to make up for the absence of the X-Men.

These powerful beings did not enjoy great popularity or much success among comic book lovers, but there was an expectation to see how ‘The House of Ideas’ would make something that had been overshadowed by the public’s lack of interest shine. However, it stayed there.

The movie “Inhumans” was to be released in theaters on November 2, 2018. Photo: archive/La República

Its premiere, initially scheduled for November 2, 2018, was delayed to July 2019, after “Spiderman: Homecoming” come true. Eventually, the “Inhumans” film was withdrawn from the release schedule without further explanation.

By 2016, the reasons were exposed. Marvel and ABC announced that “Inhumans” would now be an 8-part TV series, produced in connection with Imax.

The “Inhumans” show was supposed to be quite the event for the studios involved, but it ended up being the complete opposite. Critics called it “boring” and “disappointing in every way.”

Critics and fans did not approve of “Inhumans”. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Capture

Even so, many had the opportunity to see Black Bolt in “Doctor Strange 2”, with which it is likely that the Inhumans can return to the UCM.