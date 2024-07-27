Los Angeles California.- Xolos de Tijuana FC started the 2024 Leagues Cup on the wrong foot by receiving a strong beating at the expense of Los Angeles FC.

Although it was not the only thing that the border team suffered, since its player, Christian Riverathey took him to the hospital because of a very hard blow that left him unconscious.

He technical director, Juan Carlos Osoriodemanded the referees that would allow the entry of the Medical body to assist your soccer player.

However the arbitration body in any moment He authorized the entry of the emergency car, which drove the man crazy. Colombian strategist.

Juan Carlos Osorio crossed the limit from the technical area to go and complain to the fourth refereewhich was not well received by both fans and the audience itself.

Even, the ‘Professor’ Osorio He was on the verge of exceeding the limits when he collided head to head with the assistant who came to defend his fellow professional.

The rage was tremendous in the coach who looked red in the face for going off the rails. His erroneous attitudes not only got him expelled from the match at 12 minutes, but he will also receive a severe punishment from the Leagues Cup 2024.

