From: Sophia Lother

Bloody wounds instead of bathing fun. In Mallorca, several vacationers are said to have been bitten by fish. However, much is unclear.

Palma – Exuberant holiday feeling on Mallorca looks different. More and more vacationers are currently struggling with an annoying and often painful problem – and that’s not them rising prices on the holiday island of Mallorca meant. Because instead of returning to the deck chair with a light film of water from the sea, tourists report painful bite wounds.

“We noticed that a fish was grazing us, but then it bit me,” Montse Terradas tells the newspaper Ultimate Hora. It was not the first time that a fish had bitten her on the southeast coast of Mallorca.

Balearic Islands 3,640 km² Balearic Islands 923,608 (2019) Palma

Fish attack vacationers on Mallorca: What’s behind it

According to the newspaper, the reports are particularly frequent in the sea in the Migjorn region with its towns of Sa Ràpita, S’Estanyol and Cala Pi. “We had to be looked after by the lifeguard,” the woman continues, adding that her sister was also bitten. The lifeguard told them that there were 15 such cases that day alone.

In some regions of the holiday island of Mallorca, biting fish seem to be up to mischief. (symbol photo) © Pond5/Imago

Another affected person reports to Ultimate Horathat the fish can grow to an impressive 30 centimeters long. They are actually harmless, but if they feel threatened in their territory, they will bite. Neither the witnesses nor the newspaper itself go into detail about exactly which fish it is. All that is reported is that experts were contacted, but would only comment on the situation once they had gathered more information.

It is not the first time that such incidents have occurred. For example, in 2003 reported that Majorca Daily Bulletin already of incidents on the east coast of Mallorca. At that time, the portal also quoted the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, which assumed that the “culprits” were white sea bream. A fishing association disagreed at the time, saying it could actually be barracuda. However, it remains to be seen which sea animal is the “problem fish” in the current case. Researchers filmed last year Incidentally, a shark off the coast of Mallorca, long thought to be extinct. (slo)