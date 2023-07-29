The Chivas team has already turned the page, after having started on the wrong foot in their debut in the Leagues Cup, losing 3-1 against Cincinnati.
It should be noted that this game resumed a day later, due to a thunderstorm that hit the Ohio area last Thursday night.
The rojiblancos, led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic, suffered a severe setback, after having achieved four consecutive victories in their last matches.
Now, the rojiblancos are working at forced marches to be able to reverse the situation and get their first three points of the tournament against Sporting Kansas Citywhere the Mexican striker Alan Pulido plays.
Although the good news in the Guadalajara team has not been long in coming. The rojiblanco club has a complete team to play this match, which will be vital, since a setback would leave them eliminated.
Far from the two casualties due to injury Jose Juan Maciaswho will be back until 2024, and Carlos CisnerosChivas has a squad ready to go for the three points.
Chivas is located in sector F, sharing a group with Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City, teams that have already scored points and where the Mexican club is in last place.
For the time being, the match will take place next Monday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m., on the field of Children’s Mercy Park, in Kansas.
