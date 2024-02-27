Nintendo has decided to denounce the creators of Yuzu very popular Nintendo Switch emulator . According to Mario's house, the technology used by the emulator would illegally bypass the encryption of the software owned by him, thus facilitating the spread of pirated copies of his games. The request is for substantial compensation for damages, as well as an end to the development of the emulator.

Nintendo Switch emulation at risk?

Nintendo's lawyers are always ready.

The text of the complaint points out that 1 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before the launch and, at the same time, how Yuzu's Patreon doubled in the same period. Nintendo therefore wants to demonstrate that the business model used by the authors of Yuzu helps piracy.

A funny note from the complaint is that Nintendo also accused the authors of Yuzu of spoiling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to players before release: “Many fans of The Legend of Zelda have been forced to avoid social media to avoid spoilers and thus ruin the surprise before the game launches.” To demonstrate this thesis, a post on X was reproduced in which a player complained about spoilers due to pirated copies reproduced through emulation. It is difficult to say whether spoilers are a crime, but evidently the point was raised to strengthen the company's position, underlining one of the collateral damages caused by Yuzu.

Also interesting is the fact that the lawsuit aims to hit Yuzu in particular, leaving out other Nintendo Switch emulators, such as Ryujinx and Egg, the latter dedicated to mobile systems.