With an online presentation Nintendo presented a series of new features for Switch from third-party titles: the 23-minute showcase revealed a series of games expected throughout the year, including some surprises from Xbox Studios, such as the announcement of Grounded on the Nintendo platform. In this adventure game, players explore a vast garden as a tiny human, facing dangers and wonders. The particularity? It will be possible to play in cross-platform multiplayer, starting from April 16th.

For fans of the Monster Hunter franchise, a remastered version of Monster Hunter Stories, originally released on the Nintendo DS, has been announced. This new edition, enriched with HD graphics and a Museum option, will be launched in the summer of 2024. THQNordic then surprised with Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a remake of the classic on Nintendo Wii, which will see the light in 2024. Atlus has announced Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance arrives on June 21, taking players on a new supernatural adventure for an episode unrelated to the main game, while Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection promises galactic battles from March 14, 2024, including up to 64 game modes online players.

Endless Ocean, whose first game was released on Wii, arrives on the Switch console with a new episode. Called Endless Ocean Luminous, this new underwater exploration game allows online play for up to 30 players. A trailer gave viewers a taste of the gameplay experience, showing divers swimming through the seabed, cataloging various species of fish and sharing their discoveries with other players. Endless Ocean Luminous is scheduled to launch on May 2nd.