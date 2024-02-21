Barcelona left Naples with a 1-1 draw, in the round of 16 of the Champions League, but he left the feeling that he could have achieved something more during his visit to Italy.

The 1-1, however, turned out to be a respite in a very difficult season for the Catalans, relegated in the Spanish League and already eliminated from the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona dominated almost the entire first half of the Champions League round of 16 match against Naples (0-0), but did not get reward despite the insistence of the Spanish Lamine Yamal and the chances of the German Ilkay Gundogan and the Polish Robert Lewandoski.

Xavi Hernández's team outmatched Diego Armando Maradona and subdued Naples, especially in the first 20 minutes. when he was able to go ahead with the chances of Gundogan and Lewandoski, thwarted by two good hands from the Italian Alex Meret between the posts.

Only at the end of the first act, Naples responded to the Blaugrana dominance with possession, although without clear chances.

The goals came in the second stage

Barcelona seemed to find a reward for its initiative in the 60th minute, when Pedri left the Polish Robert Lewandowski in front of the goal to score the 0-1.

However, nothing is easy for Barcelona this season and Napoli went ahead for the tie. He achieved it in the 75th minute, on a ball that Victor Osimhen fought for, turning to face the goal and beat Ter Stegen.

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 will be played on March 12 at the Montjuich Olympic Stadium. It should be remembered that Camp Nou is not available due to renovations.

With Efe

