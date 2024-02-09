The Super Bowl is the finale of the American football league NFL (National Football League). The origin is that until 1970 there were two separate leagues: the NFL and the American Football League (AFL). In order to determine who was the best team in the country, the “AFL-NFL Championships” were held from 1967 onwards, in which the respective winners of the AFL and NFL competed against each other. The term “Super Bowl” has been officially used since 1969.