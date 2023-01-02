Brescia, the first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 2-month-old baby found lifeless in her cradle have arrived

An important turning point has come in the last few hours on the sad story of the 2 month old baby, which the mother found lifeless in her crib. The prosecutor decided to start an investigation and therefore to register the mother and grandfather in the register of suspects.

All the necessary investigations into this heartbreaking episode are underway. But now they will only be the further investigations to shed light on what happened.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the day of Thursday 30 December. Precisely in a small house located in a municipality in the province of Brescia.

The 29-year-old mother, who was born and raised in that area, was already followed by social services for her 3 children. On that day she was at home with the baby and her grandfather.

From her story it emerged that immediately after feeding the baby was asleep. For this she placed her in her cradle, which is in the room from the bedroom and went into another room.

But it is only a short time later, when she went in to check, she discovered that the little one he was no longer breathing. From here came the desperate call to the health workers and while waiting for them to arrive, the mother and grandfather also tried to revive her. However, the doctors could not help but ascertain his death.

The pm Alessio Bernardi decided to launch an investigation and then also dispose the autopsy. The coroner has performed the examination in the last few hours and the first results do not appear to be on the body signs of beating or shaking.

In fact, before delivering the complete report, the doctor decided to take more time. He has approx 60 days to deliver all results.

From what has emerged so far, the newborn has resulted positive at Covid. In addition, the other 3 children of the woman were followed by social workers and had been get away from the family, before this sad episode.