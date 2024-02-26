2024 is the year of Panda and waiting for the new model Fiat presented a new range of products that will arrive on the market by 2027 and which are born on the same basis as the Panda, with the intention of launching a new car (including different body models) every year. This range includes the Giga-Panda SUV, there Fastbackas well as Pick-ups and Camperswhich share the same modular platform, the Smart Cars of the Stellantis group. These models will be available globally with engines electric, hybrid and pure thermal. The first model expected is the new generation of the Panda, scheduled for July.

New Fiat models arriving on Panda base

Fiat presented a series of concepts based on the Panda without specifying names, but indicating that it is one new family of products. These five models will be launched in the next three years and will share a new philosophy corporate.

The new interior is very similar across all concepts

The goal is to make the models reproducible anywhere in the world, basing them on same platform and using common components up to 80%. This approach aims to reduce production costs and list pricesmaximizing economies of scale.

The announcement of these concepts was given in conjunction with the opening of the 2024 Geneva Motor Show in which Fiat and Stellantis decided not to participate. Hence the choice to reveal the concepts through a video shot in Genevain the province of Brescia, which has the same name as the Swiss city.

Olivier Francois announces from Geneva (BS) the new Fiat cars arriving VIDEO

Olivier FrancoisCEO of the brand, held a 'fake' press conference in this video, revealing the new concept family inspired by the Panda, which will characterize future Fiat brand vehicles worldwide.

New Fiat Panda

The first concept of this new range is the City Cara larger version of the current Panda, which was given the informal name of “Mega Panda”. Its design is inspired by the iconic building of Ingot in Turin, birthplace of the Fiat brand, with its famous rooftop test track. Fiat designers have adopted some distinctive characteristics of the Lingotto to create a new stylistic language, which includes structural lightness, optimization of space and brightness.

Fiat concept City Car

For example, the oval shape de “The Track 500” it is reflected in the interiors, from the dashboard to the screen and the seats. Recycled plastics and bamboo fabrics were used on the concept. For charging operations, the Panda concept integrates an automatic cable winding system.

Fiat SUV

The second main model anticipated by the concepts is a SUVs of generous dimensions, defined by Fiat as a “Giga-Panda”. This model is expected to go beyond the category of one B-SUV and perhaps even beyond a traditional C segment.

Fiat Concept SUV

Fiat aims to satisfy the demands of the most demanding customers in terms of safety and versatility, offering a spacious and robust vehicle that can compete in higher market segments, while still maintaining a competitive price. Fiat calls itself the “leader in accessible mobility,” so these models are likely to offer a excellent value for money.

Fiat Fastback

The Fiat Fastback is the heir to two great successes of the brand: the Fiat Fastback in Brazil and the Fiat Tipo in the Middle East and Africa. This new concept car is a candidate to take up the legacy of the Tipo, which will leave the market in 2026. Based on the same modular platform, the Fastback features a sporty design that combines sustainable mobility with dynamic performance.

Fiat Fastback concept

Thanks to its dynamic silhouette and aerodynamic qualities, this fastback promises reduced consumption and a modern and young style, distinguishing itself from many SUVs on the market.

Fiat electric pick-ups

Fiat enters the automotive market electric pick-ups with a medium-sized model, expected to be under five metres. The design will be in line with the other models of the brand, characterized by square shapesa spacious front hood and a two-row interior with four doors.

Fiat concept pick-up

The lines of the rear will be inspired by the SUV and Fastback concepts, with a different layout of the doors, while the main novelty will be a chest more capacious than that of Fiat Toro currently on sale in Latin America.

Fiat campers

The Fiat Camper concept is a version camperized of the Pick-up concept, designed to be a versatile vehicle suitable for multiple uses. Fiat describes it as a manifesto of style “Sweet life”aiming to reconnect people with nature.

Fiat concept “Camper”

This model pays homage to the legendary Panda from the 1980s and embodies the concept of “Fun-ctionability”, i.e. the combination of urban versatility and fun outside the city, including off-road. The concept also suggests a possible use as light commercial vehicle.

All the photos of the Panda-based Fiat concepts

