Netflix has announced a series of new productions that will take place throughout this year, with a focus on highlighting the diversity and cultural richness of the country, these series and films promise to captivate both national and international audiences, as part of an exciting movement to consolidate their commitment with the entertainment industry.

That is how Netflix continues its commitment to reflect the authenticity of Mexico in their productions, seeking to tell stories that range from the everyday to the extraordinary. With a variety of genres and themes, the platform seeks to offer a range of options that represent the vast range of experiences and realities of the country.

Between the series that are preparing to be filmed this year they find each other:

Based on the novel by Jorge Ibargüengoitia, this novel series promises to explore the dark story of the Baladro sisters, inspired by the famous serial killers known as Las Poquianchis. Directed by Luis Estrada and produced by Mezcala Films, this production is expected to generate a great impact on the audience.

Inspired by an article in The Washington Post, this series will follow an elite Mexican police unit that pursues fugitives as they flee to Mexico. With locations in Tijuana and Mexico Citythe series will be produced by Woo Films and Redrum in collaboration with Imagine Entertainment and The Washington Post.

With these projects, Netflix continues to strengthen its presence in the Mexican audiovisual industry. Photo: Unsplash.

“No one saw us leave”:

Based on the novel of the same name by Tamara Trottner, this limited series will tell the heartbreaking story of a mother in her fight to recover her kidnapped children. With a cast of national talent, the series promises to be an exciting drama that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In addition to the series, Netflix is ​​also preparing a series of films that promise to leave a mark in Mexican cinema. These include:

This comedy directed by María Torres, starring Kate del Castillo, will follow the story of an actress who must deal with her biggest fan turned into her worst nightmare. Produced by Gaumont and Pasajero, this film is expected to offer moments of laughter and pure entertainment.

Directed by Humberto Hinojosa, this film will explore the harsh reality behind opulence, following the story of a group of privileged young people who take advantage of their social position to commit crimes. With a stellar cast and a shocking plot, this film promises to be a hit at the box office.

With these new productions on the way, Netflix demonstrates its continued commitment to the film and television industry in Mexico, as well as its dedication to offering diverse and relevant content to its global audience.