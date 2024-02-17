More relevant than ever. Raphael is one of the most famous and successful singers of all time. With a career spanning more than 60 years, he is considered one of the divos of the melodic and romantic ballad. His music has been the soundtrack for millions of people around the world, including the members of the club 'Raphaelista of Peru: A Lifetime, the Peruvian fans who count the days to see the Spanish performer again in his long-awaited show on March 5 at the Círculo Militar. La República communicated exclusively with two members of the club, who told us about their journey in these more than 50 years following the 'Child of Linares'.

How was the Raphaelista del Perú club created: A Whole Life?

Martha Moreno She is one of the first members to join the Raphaelista of Peru: a lifetime. Her love and admiration for the Spanish singer Raphael led her to join this group, in which she not only met other people who also shared her fanaticism for the 'Escándalo' singer, but also a group of unconditional friends that she has maintained throughout. over decades.

—How was Raphael's fan club formed?

—The club Raphaelista of Peru: A Lifetime It was founded on October 18, 1968, 55 years ago. It was founded based on the program 'Raphel and his songs' that was broadcast on radio Santa Rosa, which was broadcast by Marco Durán. cAs he has always said, he called a group of Raphael fans and came up with the idea of ​​forming a club.

—What other bonds have you built apart from your admiration for Raphael?

—Friendship. We have all been united by admiration for Raphael, but within that group a friendship has been forming over the years. That friendship and admiration has led to many things being done, such as social works and not only in recent years, but since its beginnings. Members visited maternity hospitals, nursing homes and held fund-raising activities.

—Could you tell me a little more about social works? Apart from seeing Raphael in concert, what other things do you do as a group?

—We were going to the maternity hospital in Lima for Mother's Day. It focused more on helping people who needed it most, on helping mothers, we went to the children's hospital. In recent years, we held the 'I want to live' festival, promoting organ donation following Raphel's operation in 2003. It seemed very important to us to spread that message, because thanks to a donor Raphael remains valid until now.

—What do you remember most about your time as a Raphaelist?

—I saw Raphael in 1972. Out of emotion, I became paralyzed and thought I would never walk again. It was so different seeing it from seeing the photos I saw in my notebooks. It was very different.

Did a fan manage to cook for Raphael?

Domi Perea She is the current president of the club Raphaelista of Peru: a lifetime. She is a very special fan because not only has she been recognized as one of the singer's biggest followers, but she was able to prepare a ceviche for the performer at home.. The Republic contacted her to find out her amazing story.

—Since when have you been a Raphaelite?

—I have admired Raphel since 1975 when I discovered that there was a program on the radio dedicated to Raphael and that the club had been formed from there. But I was a 'brat' at that time and didn't dare join the club. It wasn't until 1979, when I won some tickets to the radio broadcast of a Raphael film, that I finally dared to join the club. The film was shown to raise funds and do social work. That was what caught my attention: they not only admired the best artist, but they helped children and the elderly.

—You had the privilege and honor of cooking for Raphael, what was this experience like?

—These are things that God puts on your path. Never in her life would she have dreamed that he was going to cook for her. In 1993 I had contact with the businessman who brought Raphael and he came to my house as a surprise for my birthday, along with his wife. It was lunch time and he told me: “I'm going to tell 'Niño' that you cook very well”… Then in 1996 Raphael returned and I said to the businessman: “Can we make Raphael a lunch? (as part of the meeting he was having with the fan club).” And the businessman told me that he had accepted the lunch, but that he wanted me to prepare the lunch because the businessman had told him that I cooked very well. I cooked crispy vegetables and ceviche.

The Raphaelista del Perú club: Todo una Vida has various collector's items from the Spanish singer. Photo: Raphaelista Club of Peru: A Whole Life

—When Raphael got sick, he suffered from liver cancer, it must have been a very difficult moment for you as fans.

— Of course. In the first week of January 2003, his son announced that his father was suffering from liver disease and that he needed a transplant to be saved. All fans from all over the world volunteer as donors. At one of the breakfasts we had with Raphael, in 1994, I told him from the bottom of my heart: “If one day I have to donate my life to you so that you can live, my 'Child', I would do it.” He came from my heart. He got very excited and hugged me tenderly, because no one had told him that.

So, when that happened in 2003, I called his house and spoke to his secretary and told her that he was offering me as a donor, but according to Spanish laws they could only be relatives or compatriots, but they told me that they appreciated the gesture. He earned that affection from the people, everyone volunteered as a donor, artists too. I heard that artists like Chayanne and Ricky Martin also offered.

The Raphaelista club of Peru: A Whole Life has been founded for more than 50 years. Photo: Raphaelista Club of Peru: A Whole Life.

—You also received recognition for being one of the club's most collaborative fans.

—It was very nice. In Spain, in 2008, I came in second place as one of the most collaborative Raphael fans in the world. But in 2015, it was a surprise to me, the club's board made a trophy for the most collaborative members in these 50 years and they asked RaphAel to give me the recognition. It was the Oscar to receive from Raphael's hands. The whole time I cried.

