This coming Thursday, March 21, subscribers of Netflix will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a new original series of the streaming platform titled 'The Three Body Problem'. The series, created by Alexander Woo, David Benioff and DB Weiss, is based on the acclaimed fiction novel by Liu Cixin. Set in the science fiction genre, the series promises to offer a fascinating and exciting experience for viewers.

One of the highlights of 'The three-body problem' is the participation of the talented Mexican actress Eiza González in the lead role. With his extensive experience in the entertainment industry, González joins the cast of this series to deliver a captivating and nuanced performance.

The plot of the Netflix series revolves around a group of scientists who make extraordinary discoveries that defy the laws of nature. As they advance in their investigations, they face an existential threat that endangers the survival of humanity. The protagonists must join forces and use their ingenuity to face this crisis and save the world.

The cast of 'The Three Body Problem' is made up of a variety of talented actors, including names such as Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Liam Cunningham, and of course , the aforementioned Eiza González, who plays a crucial role in the development of the plot.

What's new from the creators of 'Game of Thrones'

The creators of the series, Alexander Woo, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are recognized for their work in other successful productions such as “The Terror: Infamy” and “Game of Thrones.” His vision and experience in the science fiction genre promise to offer viewers an exciting and suspenseful experience.

'The Three Body Problem' is presented as a must-see option for lovers of the science fiction genre and for those looking for an exciting and well-crafted story. With a stellar cast, an intriguing plot and high-quality production, this series promises to captivate the audience from the first episode.

'The Three Body Problem' is a series that combines elements of science fiction, drama and suspense to offer a unique and exciting experience. With the participation of the talented Eiza González and a cast of top-notch actors, this series promises to be one of Netflix's biggest hits this year.