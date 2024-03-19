Zimbabwe is showing increased interest in partnership in the Russia-Africa format, Russian Ambassador to the African Republic Nikolai Krasilnikov told Izvestia.

“Zimbabwe has the potential to host this type of event. The only thing is that the infrastructure needs to be improved. If not the third summit, then the fourth, it is quite possible to hold it in Zimbabwe, for example, in the Victoria Falls area,” he emphasized.

In addition, Zimbabwe is now showing interest in joining the BRICS New Development Bank.

“I think when this happens in practical terms, then it will be possible to say that the country is approaching joining BRICS,” he clarified.

According to the diplomat, Russia is interested in Zimbabwe increasing the degree of its political and economic cooperation with the BRICS countries.

