Last weekend, a new controversy broke out around of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantisbecause a group of supporters of the governor of Florida gathered in front of the Disney World theme park with posters supporting his candidacy and flags with the Nazi swastika.

This has been criticized by different users on social networks and political representatives. Among them, the Democratic legislator in the Florida Congress, Anna Eskamani, who shared videos of the protesters on social networks.

“It is absolutely disgusting to see that Nazis have become a common presence in Florida, and even more disturbing when they hold signs and flags indicating their support for people like Governor DeSantis,” the legislator said in her trill.

the american medium usa today it also recorded the facts, showing a little more than a dozen protesters supporting the governor.

Faced with this, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office assured that these groups seek to “agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and insults.”

For his part, neither DeSantis nor his office have commented on the matter.

Disney and DeSantis: a relentless confrontation

Ron DeSantis continues to be out of favor in the polls. He has a voting intention of less than 20 percent.

The governor of Florida maintains a pulse, which has reached the courts, with the Disney group after one of its managers criticized the law that prohibits addressing issues of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida schools, a rule known for its detractors like “Don’t say gay”.

In response, DeSantis signed a law that ended the self-governance Disney had enjoyed in Florida for more than 50 years and created a new board with members chosen by him.



Last month, the governor of Florida confirmed his nomination in the Republican Party primaries to choose the candidate in the 2024 presidential election, in which the current US president, Democrat Joe Biden, will seek re-election.According to the polls, the favorite among Republicans is former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), followed quite far behind by DeSantis.

