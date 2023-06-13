Club Deportivo Guadalajara announced its first two reinforcements for the Apertura 2023 tournament and through its social networks welcomed them Oscar Whalley and Ricardo Marinin turn, the sports director, Fernando Hierro He explained the reasons why he decided to incorporate both players.
The Spanish manager revealed that the perseverance and good performances of the Mexican-Spanish goalkeeper were the key to hiring him, in addition to the high scoring quota of marin It was what convinced them to add them as reinforcements, so they already have more competition in said positions.
““To officially welcome you to the club, it is a pleasure to have you here. We remember that Óscar comes from a League, which is the seventh or eighth in Europe, a goalkeeper with the most saves in his competition, eleven clean sheets. Ricardo, before Celaya, 21 goals and scoring that amount is very difficult””
– Fernando Hierro.
“They are places where we can take a leap. We know what a group that has been working for six months means and they are excited to know and understand that they are coming to a club of the magnitude of Chivas, which is important. They are capable of competing anywhere in the world, they have our confidence and we wish them good luck”, he assured. Iron for Chivas TV.
The rojiblanco team’s debut will be next Monday, July 3 at the Nou Camp Stadium at 8:00 p.m. Mexico City time against the emerald team.
