Elements of the Mexican Army are ambushed in Zacatecas

National Guard locates six bags with human remainsthey kill an alleged criminal, 17 people arrested and secure arsenal in Tlaquepaque.

On the morning of this Wednesday, February 21, in a first incident, a house on Plan de Valladolid street number 3238 in the Revolution Fractionation was secured, at the site 12 men and one woman were arrested they seized 12 assault rifles.

In a second fact, elements of the National Guard They were attacked by armed civilians from a house on 148 Brigada Norte Street, in the El Tapatío neighborhood.

In the shooting one woman involved died after falling from a roof while a second armed civilian was injured.

Once the confrontation ended, the officers of the National Guard They arrested three subjects and a woman, They located six bags with human remains.

In addition, 12 assault rifles, 10 magic weapons, three motorcycles, five vehicles, 9 tactical vests with the legend Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) Grupo Delta, and eight ballistic plates were seized.

The National Guard They secured the two homes, experts from the Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences went to the site.