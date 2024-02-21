As well as the release date and the first official trailer for the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree Of Elden RingBandai Namco also released details on the physical and digital versions of the DLC and the collection which also includes the base game.

As previously mentioned, the base price of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will be 39.99 euros and will be available for digital purchase on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store And Steam from 21 June 2024. Then we find the edition Premium Bundles on sale for 49.99 euros, which includes the soundtrack and the artbook, both in digital format, of Shadow of the Erdtree.

However, if you haven't purchased the base game yet, they might tempt you Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition digital bundle which includes both the game and the expansion at the price of 79.99 euros. There is also a Deluxe edition of this version at the price of 99.99 euros, which includes the soundtrack and the digital artbook of both the base game and the expansion.