As well as the release date and the first official trailer for the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree Of Elden RingBandai Namco also released details on the physical and digital versions of the DLC and the collection which also includes the base game.
As previously mentioned, the base price of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will be 39.99 euros and will be available for digital purchase on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store And Steam from 21 June 2024. Then we find the edition Premium Bundles on sale for 49.99 euros, which includes the soundtrack and the artbook, both in digital format, of Shadow of the Erdtree.
However, if you haven't purchased the base game yet, they might tempt you Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition digital bundle which includes both the game and the expansion at the price of 79.99 euros. There is also a Deluxe edition of this version at the price of 99.99 euros, which includes the soundtrack and the digital artbook of both the base game and the expansion.
The physical editions and the Collector's Edition
If you prefer a physical copy, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will not be available for individual purchase in physical format. On the other hand, the DLC will be included in one new retail edition of the base gamethe “Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition” sold for 79.99 euros, only on consoles.
Last but not least, for the most die-hard fans there is also a rich one Collector's Edition of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree at the price of 249.99 euros for all platforms. It is already available for pre-order on Bandai Namco official store and we learn from the press release that it will be produced in very limited quantities.
Included in the package is a download code for the expansion (the base game is not included), a 46cm Mesmer the Impaler figurine, a hardcover artbook in English and the soundtrack in digital format.
Finally, we would like to point out that by pre-ordering any edition or bundle of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you will receive a free bonus exclusive gesture theme.
#Elden #Ring #Shadow #Erdtree #prices #contents #physical #digital #editions
Leave a Reply