National Football Commission, summoned this Thursday for bullying violence

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional
Medellin City Hall
Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional
It is expected that after this session there will be proposals for a contract against the violent.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The recent acts of violence that have occurred in Colombian soccer, specifically the excesses of the bullying bars of Atlético Nacional and Once Caldasled the Government to summon the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer, which is meeting this Thursday in search of measures to deal with violent fans.
(You may be interested: Those from the south: contracts for $2 billion unite them with the Medellín Mayor’s Office)
This commission is made up of different organizations such as the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Sports, the National Police, the Colombian Football Federation and Dimayor, among others.
emergency commission
At this meeting, football will come with some proposals socialized on Monday at the Dimayor meeting. That day, the governing body of professional football announced measures such as the prohibition for clubs to give gifts to the bars, with the penalty of loss of points, but also the Dimayor raised a petition for the Government and that is to evaluate the possibility of reinstall mesh in the stadiums, announcement that has already generated great controversy and rejection from sectors of politics such as the mayors of Cali and Medellín.
It is expected that this national commission will draw conclusions to deal with this problem of national football. One of the points to analyze would be the Ten-Year Football Plan 2014-2024, which has not shown the proposed results. In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, the former Minister of Sports Ernesto Lucena commented on Sunday:
“The ten-year plan for security, comfort and coexistence in the stadiums has not been fulfilled, very few things that appear in that plan have been completed. In addition, certain ministries and certain authorities have turned their backs on it.”
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#National #Football #Commission #summoned #Thursday #bullying #violence
Leave a Reply