National Football Commission, summoned this Thursday for bullying violence

The recent acts of violence that have occurred in Colombian soccer, specifically the excesses of the bullying bars of Atlético Nacional and Once Caldasled the Government to summon the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer, which is meeting this Thursday in search of measures to deal with violent fans.

This commission is made up of different organizations such as the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Sports, the National Police, the Colombian Football Federation and Dimayor, among others.

At this meeting, football will come with some proposals socialized on Monday at the Dimayor meeting. That day, the governing body of professional football announced measures such as the prohibition for clubs to give gifts to the bars, with the penalty of loss of points, but also the Dimayor raised a petition for the Government and that is to evaluate the possibility of reinstall mesh in the stadiums, announcement that has already generated great controversy and rejection from sectors of politics such as the mayors of Cali and Medellín.

It is expected that this national commission will draw conclusions to deal with this problem of national football. One of the points to analyze would be the Ten-Year Football Plan 2014-2024, which has not shown the proposed results. In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, the former Minister of Sports Ernesto Lucena commented on Sunday:

“The ten-year plan for security, comfort and coexistence in the stadiums has not been fulfilled, very few things that appear in that plan have been completed. In addition, certain ministries and certain authorities have turned their backs on it.”

