Thursday, April 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

National Football Commission, summoned this Thursday for bullying violence

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 27, 2023
in Sports
0
National Football Commission, summoned this Thursday for bullying violence


close

Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional

Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional

Photo:

Medellin City Hall

Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional

It is expected that after this session there will be proposals for a contract against the violent.

The recent acts of violence that have occurred in Colombian soccer, specifically the excesses of the bullying bars of Atlético Nacional and Once Caldasled the Government to summon the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer, which is meeting this Thursday in search of measures to deal with violent fans.

(You may be interested: Those from the south: contracts for $2 billion unite them with the Medellín Mayor’s Office)

See also  Mexico announces 'end of the brave bars': what applies to Colombia?

This commission is made up of different organizations such as the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Sports, the National Police, the Colombian Football Federation and Dimayor, among others.

emergency commission

This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur

At this meeting, football will come with some proposals socialized on Monday at the Dimayor meeting. That day, the governing body of professional football announced measures such as the prohibition for clubs to give gifts to the bars, with the penalty of loss of points, but also the Dimayor raised a petition for the Government and that is to evaluate the possibility of reinstall mesh in the stadiums, announcement that has already generated great controversy and rejection from sectors of politics such as the mayors of Cali and Medellín.

It is expected that this national commission will draw conclusions to deal with this problem of national football. One of the points to analyze would be the Ten-Year Football Plan 2014-2024, which has not shown the proposed results. In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, the former Minister of Sports Ernesto Lucena commented on Sunday:

See also  Alarm in Argentine football: players' cars are set on fire after defeat

“The ten-year plan for security, comfort and coexistence in the stadiums has not been fulfilled, very few things that appear in that plan have been completed. In addition, certain ministries and certain authorities have turned their backs on it.”

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#National #Football #Commission #summoned #Thursday #bullying #violence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fdi still drops in consensus, the Democratic Party is getting closer: the survey that worries Giorgia Meloni

Fdi still drops in consensus, the Democratic Party is getting closer: the survey that worries Giorgia Meloni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result